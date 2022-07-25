Kelso police arrest Longview man Friday on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, assault

The victim reported he was confronted and accused by Jacobs of stealing from him, said Kelso Police Capt. Rich Fletcher. Jacobs reportedly assaulted the victim over a few hours, including pointing a gun at him and threatening to kill him, Fletcher said. The victim told police Jacobs took his personal property under threat of further injury and forced him to drive to a location in Longview where he was able to report to law enforcement, Fletcher said.