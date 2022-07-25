 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Kelso police arrest Longview man Friday on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, assault

  • 0
Police lights

A Longview man was arrested Friday on suspicion of kidnapping, robbing and assaulting another man. 

Kelso police Friday arrested Kenneth Andre Jacobs, 38, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree robbery and witness tampering. 

The victim reported he was confronted and accused by Jacobs of stealing from him, said Kelso Police Capt. Rich Fletcher. Jacobs reportedly assaulted the victim over a few hours, including pointing a gun at him and threatening to kill him, Fletcher said. The victim told police Jacobs took his personal property under threat of further injury and forced him to drive to a location in Longview where he was able to report to law enforcement, Fletcher said. 

Jacobs had his first court appearance Monday and is being held in Cowlitz County Jail without bail.  

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News