Kelso police arrest Longview man Friday on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, assault

A Longview man was arrested Friday on suspicion of kidnapping, robbing and assaulting another man.
Kelso police Friday arrested Kenneth Andre Jacobs, 38, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree robbery and witness tampering.
The victim reported he was confronted and accused by Jacobs of stealing from him, said Kelso Police Capt. Rich Fletcher. Jacobs reportedly assaulted the victim over a few hours, including pointing a gun at him and threatening to kill him, Fletcher said. The victim told police Jacobs took his personal property under threat of further injury and forced him to drive to a location in Longview where he was able to report to law enforcement, Fletcher said.
Jacobs had his first court appearance Monday and is being held in Cowlitz County Jail without bail.