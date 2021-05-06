Kelso police arrest Kyle Belenski for involvement in 2020 murder-suicide of his child's mother and his father

Kyle Belenski was arrested Thursday by Kelso police for his involvement in the 2020 murder-suicide of the mother of his child and his father.

The 32-year-old Kelso man is accused of tampering with physical evidence, making false statements to a public servant, obstructing a law enforcement officer and violating a no contact or probation order.

Brittany Thuney, 31, was shot and killed by Scott Belenski, 60, May 15, 2020 at the Kelso AM/PM, according to police. He then shot and killed himself.

Kelso Police Sgt. Aaron Marthaller said Scott Belenski is Kyle Belenski's dad.

Marthaller said Kyle Belenski was released from jail on a $4,000 bond.

A press release from Kelso police states Scott Belenski followed Thuney after she dropped off her daughter to Kyle Belenski in 2020. Scott Belenski shot her multiple times near the intersection of Bloyd Street and 18th Avenue North in Kelso, according to police.

Thuney was able to drive to the AM/PM on Allen Street and went inside, states the release, but Scott Belenski followed her. He shot and killed Thuney, then himself.

A previous report by The Daily News states Scott Belenski was charged in March 2020 with first-degree child molestation in Lewis County.

