A Kelso man was sentenced Monday morning to 13 and 1/2 years in a 2021 case where the victim was ran over by a truck and killed.

Andrew John Ricker, 35, of Kelso — who was initially charged with first-degree murder — pleaded guilty to a felony hit-and-run and a first-degree manslaughter charge over the death of 56-year-old Darryl Robert Orr.

Witnesses say Ricker ran over Orr in a parking lot behind the Traveler’s Inn in Longview with his Dodge Ram truck over two years ago.

Ricker, wearing dark-rimmed eyeglasses and an army-green jail uniform Monday, was shepherded by a jail guard into the courtroom cell. With his eyes aimed at the bench, he listened as Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett described how the next years will go for him: serving 114 months for count one and 48 months for count two, plus 36 months of community custody after his time in state prison.

As a part of his deal, Ricker cannot possess a firearm, his driver’s license could be revoked, and he must give a DNA sample to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 2 p.m., June 30, 2021, witnesses told authorities they saw Ricker’s pickup truck drive into a parking lot in the 800 block of 14th Avenue, according to the probable cause statement.

Ricker reportedly pulled up to the parking spot next to Orr’s disabled SUV that he was working on.

The victim’s son, Matthew Orr, said after the sentencing that Ricker accused his father of stealing his partner’s purse before he was killed.

The probable cause statement says Ricker reversed his Dodge Ram before driving “straight at Orr,” running him over and then fleeing the scene. He was arrested five hours later.

While outside of the Cowlitz County Jail, Matthew Orr, who described his father’s death as “gruesome,” told The Daily News he didn’t think the sentence was adequate.

“A rapist gets 25 years to life, but (Ricker) who kills somebody doesn’t get 25 to life,” he said.

Matthew Orr said he had to cremate his father due to the damage the collision caused and he couldn’t have an open casket.

“(Ricker) took my dad from my son,” he added, saying his father only experienced being a grandfather for about a year before his death.

The victim’s niece Courtney Orr provided a statement over video conference at the Monday hearing. She expressed gratitude that the court procedures are over but feels true justice was not served, as her voice briefly cracked with anger.

“(Ricker) thinks my uncle stole his wife’s purse and made the choice two years ago that was worth his life,” she said. “This man made the choice not to be a part of his own children’s lives when he took my uncle’s life.”

Fassett told Ricker he had received a strike offense, and if he were to receive two more, he would be given a life sentence in Washington state prison.

“This is a really unfortunate tragedy that was easily preventable,” Fassett said.

Ricker has a criminal past that includes burglary, identity left and grand theft auto in Riverside County, California, plus a possession charge in Cowlitz that was wiped due to the Blake Decision.