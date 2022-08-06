Kelso man shot in the head Friday night

A 43-year-old Kelso man was shot in the head Friday night, north of the Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens in Kelso.

Kelso police report officers responded to an emergency caller saying "one man shot another man in the face" at 8:23 p.m. Friday in the residential area of the 1900 block of Teresa Way.

Kelso police say they detained everyone involved in the shooting, including the suspect, and the suspected firearm used. Since the investigation is ongoing, officers are not releasing names.

The victim was taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, then another facility for "a higher level of care," according to police. The victim's medical status wasn't released.

Longview police and the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. Officers report "there is no reason to believe any further threat to the community exists."