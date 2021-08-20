Kelso man sentenced to 10 days in jail for misdemeanor related to 2020 murder-suicide

A Kelso man was sentenced Friday to 10 days in jail and 184 hours of monitored community service for two misdemeanors, including one related to the 2020 murder of his child’s mother by his father.
Kyle Belenski, 33, of Kelso was sentenced to violating a no-contact or protection order involving a child and obstructing the investigation of the 2020 murder-suicide of Brittany Thuney, 31, by Scott Belenski, 60. Thuney is the mother of Kyle Belenski’s child.
Cowlitz County District Court Judge John Hays called hindering the investigation “absolutely abhorrent” and “one of the worst obstructing charges I’ve seen.”
According to police records, Kyle Belenski initially gave false information about his father during the murder investigation. At Friday’s sentencing, he said “I know ... lying was wrong” and “I messed up in an act of fear and I apologize.”
Murder-suicide
According to police, Scott Belenski shot Thuney in May 2020 after she dropped off her daughter at Kyle Belenski’s home in the 2000 block of Bloyd Street in Kelso as part of their custody agreement. Injured, Thuney drove to the nearby AM/PM for help, but Scott Belenski followed her to the store and shot her dead before turning the gun on himself, according to police.
Kyle Belenski originally told police he had not talked to his father for several days before the murder and did not know where his father’s truck was.
Three days after the murder, a search of Kyle Belenski’s home found handwritten notes about the murder and money allegedly left by his father for identified recipients.
The search prompted Kyle Belenski to admit that, on the day of the shooting, he had a phone conversation with his father and that his father was living at his home. He also told police he removed letters and money from his father’s truck after the murder. Location data from both Belenskis’ cellphones showed the phones were together before and after the murder, though Kyle Belenski told police he did not know the location of his father’s phone. Scott Belenski’s cellphone was never recovered.
Kyle Belenski was also arrested for suspicion of making a false statement to a public servant and tampering with physical evidence involving the same incident, but those charges were dropped.
Lewis County court documents show Thuney accused Scott Belenski of sexual crimes against a child in 2019. In March 2020, he was charged with first-degree child molestation in Lewis County following those allegations, but there was never a resolution because Scott Belenski killed himself.