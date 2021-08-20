Kelso man sentenced to 10 days in jail for misdemeanor related to 2020 murder-suicide

A Kelso man was sentenced Friday to 10 days in jail and 184 hours of monitored community service for two misdemeanors, including one related to the 2020 murder of his child’s mother by his father.

Kyle Belenski, 33, of Kelso was sentenced to violating a no-contact or protection order involving a child and obstructing the investigation of the 2020 murder-suicide of Brittany Thuney, 31, by Scott Belenski, 60. Thuney is the mother of Kyle Belenski’s child.

Cowlitz County District Court Judge John Hays called hindering the investigation “absolutely abhorrent” and “one of the worst obstructing charges I’ve seen.”

According to police records, Kyle Belenski initially gave false information about his father during the murder investigation. At Friday’s sentencing, he said “I know ... lying was wrong” and “I messed up in an act of fear and I apologize.”

Murder-suicide

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to police, Scott Belenski shot Thuney in May 2020 after she dropped off her daughter at Kyle Belenski’s home in the 2000 block of Bloyd Street in Kelso as part of their custody agreement. Injured, Thuney drove to the nearby AM/PM for help, but Scott Belenski followed her to the store and shot her dead before turning the gun on himself, according to police.