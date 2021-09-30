Kelso man pleads not guilty to two counts of child rape Thursday

A man convicted of child molestation in 2017 pleaded not guilty to new charges of child rape Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Christopher Fitzgerald, 49, of Kelso pleaded not guilty to second-degree child rape, second-degree rape incapable of consent, third-degree child rape and third-degree child molestation Thursday.

Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to third-degree child molestation in 2017 and served nine months in Cowlitz County Jail and a year of probation, according to court records.

New case

The current case’s probable cause statement reports the alleged victims are a 13-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls. Two girls said Fitzgerald raped them and one said he tried to touch her genitals this August. The two girls who said they were raped said Fitzgerald purchased alcohol for them prior to the alleged abuses. All of the girls were known to Fitzgerald.

At Thursday’s hearing, Fitzgerald, who was released on a $40,000 bond, requested his order to not have contact with minors 17 years old and younger be removed so he could help care for his children and nephews without another adult present. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder denied the request, stating the “restriction is an appropriate condition of release."