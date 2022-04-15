 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelso man pleads not guilty to child rape, molestation Thursday

Gavel
Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash, Contributed

Anthony Scott Taylor, 58, of Kelso pleaded not guilty to four felony child sexual abuse charges Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Kelso police arrested Taylor on March 30 for suspicion of sexually abusing two children about a decade ago.

The alleged crimes were reported to Kelso police in December. Two minors told an interviewer with the Children's Justice & Advocacy Center of Cowlitz County about the alleged abuses, which they say occurred in Kelso and Longview and near Woodland, according to a police report. 

Taylor pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree child rape and one count of first-degree child molestation. He posted his $40,000 bail on March 31 and his trial is scheduled for June 28.

