Kelso man pleads not guilty Thursday to five counts of child rape

A Kelso man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court to five counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation.
Kelso officers arrested Larry Grammer Jr., 52, of Kelso, on Nov. 30 after a witness said they saw Grammer sexually abuse a 10-year-old in November, according to court documents. In August, the child also told a relative of similar allegations, which Grammer denied when questioned by police, according to the probable cause statement that led to his arrest.
The charging document alleges the abuse occurred between Nov. 29, 2020, and Aug. 3, 2021.
Grammer was released Monday from the Cowlitz County Jail on $50,000 bail, according to jail staff. His trial is set for July 12, 2022.