Kelso man pleads not guilty Thursday to five counts of child rape

A Kelso man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court to five counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Kelso officers arrested Larry Grammer Jr., 52, of Kelso, on Nov. 30 after a witness said they saw Grammer sexually abuse a 10-year-old in November, according to court documents. In August, the child also told a relative of similar allegations, which Grammer denied when questioned by police, according to the probable cause statement that led to his arrest.