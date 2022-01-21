 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelso man pleads not guilty Thursday to child rape

Gavel
Pixabay, Contributed

A 29-year-old Kelso man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court to two felony child sexual abuse charges, including first-degree child rape.

Cowlitz County deputies arrested Dominique Kodi Harrison Jan. 6, after the mother of the alleged victim reported alleged abuses to police, according to a police report. The minor told an interviewer at the Children's Justice & Advocacy Center of Cowlitz County of the alleged abuses as well, states the report. 

Harrison was released on a $7,500 bond Jan. 7, according to court records. His trial is scheduled for April 12 in Cowlitz County Superior Court. 

