Kelso man pleads not guilty Thursday to child rape

A 29-year-old Kelso man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court to two felony child sexual abuse charges, including first-degree child rape.
Cowlitz County deputies arrested Dominique Kodi Harrison Jan. 6, after the mother of the alleged victim reported alleged abuses to police, according to a police report. The minor told an interviewer at the Children's Justice & Advocacy Center of Cowlitz County of the alleged abuses as well, states the report.
Harrison was released on a $7,500 bond Jan. 7, according to court records. His trial is scheduled for April 12 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.