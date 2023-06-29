A Kelso man accused of carrying 1 pound of crystal meth and about a half pound of fentanyl while at a Longview Walmart pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Mauricio Eleazer Bazan, 24, is in Cowlitz County Jail with bail set at $110,000, according to jail records.

Longview police arrested Bazan earlier in June after an informant tipped off the Longview Police's Street Crimes Unit about Bazan's location at the Seventh Avenue Walmart, according to police records.

Bazan had four warrants out for his arrest when he was pulled over by Longview officers on June 13, the probable cause statement states.

He was asked to exit the Nissan due to his history with firearms, and police later found a black switch blade on him, the reports continues.

The female driver told police there was a "boat" of drugs inside the Nissan — meaning at least 1,000 fentanyl pills — in a safe in the back seat of the Altima, as well as in a backpack in the front.

She also told police Bazan made a drug deal in the parking lot of the Walmart just before being pulled over.

The report lists that after obtaining a search warrant for the Nissan Altima, plus a prior search of Bazan himself, police found $2,649 in loose cash, over 1 pound of crystal meth in multiple plastic bags, 147.94 grams of blue counterfeit fentanyl pills, 24.59 grams of fentanyl powder and 100.85 grams of Suboxone — a type of opioid— in its original packaging.

Bazan is charged with two counts of violating the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and one count of a dangerous weapon violation. His trial is set for Aug. 29.

Jail records show Bazen is also being held for an alleged hit and run, as well as fourth-degree assault under the Kelso Municipal Court.