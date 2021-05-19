Kelso man killed in Tuesday evening head-on crash on Ocean Beach Highway

A Kelso man died and a Longview man was injured in a head-on crash Tuesday evening on Ocean Beach Highway near Stella.

Randy McLean, 64, of Kelso was driving eastbound on Ocean Beach Highway when he crossed the center line and collided with Jason Anderson, 45, of Longview who was driving westbound, according to the Washington State Patrol.

McLean died at the scene. Anderson was injured and taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

According to the state patrol, drugs or alcohol were involved.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.