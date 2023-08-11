A Kelso man charged with 37 counts of sexually abusing three children was sentenced to 41 years and eight months in prison Friday morning, while his estranged spouse is also facing charges related to the case.

Kevin Michael Hibberd, 32, pleaded guilty last month to charges including rape of a child, child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor, and possessing depictions of a minor.

“This case is one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen,” said presiding Judge Thad Scudder Friday. Hibberd was also given a life sentence of community custody.

Hibberd was facing multiple class A felonies, which meant he could have been sentenced to life in prison, according to court documents.

Scudder issued a lifetime sexual assault protection order for the three victims, and Hibberd cannot make contact with anyone under 18 years of age.

As part of the plea deal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office won’t proceed with a federal case against Hibberd regarding possible child pornography charges.

The mother of one victim addressed Hibberd in court.

“I trusted you with my child, ... I let you at my wedding, all the while he knew he was hurting my child,” she said. “I hate him, and I hate what he did to my child and my family.”

Hibberd’s estranged wife, Tasha Jane Hibberd, 31, of Curtis, was also at the hearing. She pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly taking sexual photos with two of the victims.

According to court documents, Kevin Michael Hibberd and Tasha Jane Hibberd are in divorce proceedings.

Tasha Hibberd said during Friday’s hearing that “he’s destroyed everyone he’s close to,” and declined to comment to TDN about the charges she is facing.

According to court documents, Kevin Hibberd engaged in sexual activity with the youth, made multiple videos, took sexual photos, and sent explicit text messages.

Court records state Hibberd pleaded guilty to second-degree molestation charges in 2014.