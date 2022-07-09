Kelso man found not guilty of child molestation in Cowlitz County Superior Court

A Kelso man charged in 2019 with two sexual abuse felonies involving a minor was cleared on both counts during a May trial in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
A jury of 12 on May 19 found Joshua Michael Kinsey, 35, not guilty of third-degree child molestation and indecent liberties with a person incapable of giving consent after a three-day trial in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Kinsey on Aug. 2, 2019, after a minor told officers of the alleged abuses the minor said occurred while spending the night at Kinsey's house, according to a report. Kinsey denied the allegations.