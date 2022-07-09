 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Kelso man found not guilty of child molestation in Cowlitz County Superior Court

  • 0
Cowlitz County Superior Court

An empty room in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

 Hayley Day, The Daily News File Photo

A Kelso man charged in 2019 with two sexual abuse felonies involving a minor was cleared on both counts during a May trial in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

A jury of 12 on May 19 found Joshua Michael Kinsey, 35, not guilty of third-degree child molestation and indecent liberties with a person incapable of giving consent after a three-day trial in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Kinsey on Aug. 2, 2019, after a minor told officers of the alleged abuses the minor said occurred while spending the night at Kinsey's house, according to a report. Kinsey denied the allegations.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News