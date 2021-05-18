Kelso man facing arson charges accused of threatening to burn down Toledo tribal housing complex

CHEHALIS — A Kelso man facing 11 charges in Cowlitz County faces new allegations in Lewis County, where he is accused of breaking into a Cowlitz Indian Tribe housing complex Wednesday in Toledo.

Authorities say John A. Threlfall previously threatened to burn down the Cowlitz Indian Tribe housing complex and kill everyone inside.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the harassment complaint April 23 after Threlfall reportedly called his mother, who lives at the housing complex in the 100 block of Spencer Road, “and said he was going to kill everybody and burn down the apartments,” according to court documents.

Threlfall also left a threatening message for one of his sisters, who lives in Idaho but was in town visiting, on April 8. He reportedly said “there is going to be murder on all you (expletive).”

Threlfall has pending first-degree arson, drive-by shooting and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon charges out of Cowlitz County after a road rage incident and subsequent standoff with police in late March in which authorities say he burned down his Kelso home after setting off explosives inside. Threlfall’s two sisters reportedly told deputies “they were scared of what their brother would do.”

