WOODLAND — Washington State Patrol says the Kelso man who caused a two-car crash earlier this month on Lewis River Road died Monday.

Drugs or alcohol were involved in the Feb. 10 crash, troopers report.

Cody W. Stroud, 32, was reportedly headed southbound on state Route 503, or Lewis River Road, when his 1995 Chevrolet Corsica crossed the double yellow center lines and hit a 2008 Toyota headed northbound.

The driver of the hit car — Frank A. Fish, 53, of Woodland — and Stroud were transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for treatment. Stroud later died at the hospital.

Troopers report Stroud's vehicle "came to a rest perpendicular with the road," and the second vehicle came to rest on the northbound shoulder. Both vehicles were impounded by the Washington State Patrol.

Amber Boyd, the mother of Stroud's two children, told The Daily News that Stroud purchased the car involved in the collision three days before the incident.

Stroud leaves behind two daughters, ages 5 and 3.

Boyd said Stroud suffered "lots of broken bones, mostly [from the] waist down" and that he was in the hospital since the day of the crash.

"They didn't know who he was [until] the next day," said Boyd.