A Kelso man stands accused of using his van to deliberately strike a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene.

The allegations stem from a June 13 incident, according to Kelso police. At about 3:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Cowlitz Way and Northwest Fifth Avenue to investigate a reported collision between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, according to the probable cause statement.

When they arrived, officers came upon a motorcycle driver, who told them that a red van struck the rear of his bike, pushing it more than 100 feet and then fled the scene, according to the probable cause statement.

The victim was transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for medical attention; the report did not mention his status.

Now, Jacob Allen Gregg, 47, is facing multiple counts, including a hit-and-run charge, second-degree assault, and attempting to elude police, according to court documents.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Gregg, whose bail stands at $100,000, is at the Cowlitz County Jail, awaiting his Thursday, July 13 arraignment hearing.

As noted in the probable cause statement, several witnesses told police they observed Gregg's red van, apparently, with intent, strike the victim's motorcycle in the back before abruptly departing.

The report states that a witness recorded the van as it fled the scene, going eastbound on the Cowlitz Way Bridge.

Under court order, Gregg must refrain from all forms of contact with the victim, including staying at least 100 yards away, possessing no firearms, and having to abstain from operating any motor vehicle.

The victim told authorities that an acquaintance of his said that Gregg was speaking openly about "hitting a motorcyclist," according to the probable cause statement. He said he searched for Gregg's name on Facebook and positively identified him as the primary suspect.

The report said police reviewed security camera footage from a nearby bank, which showed the red van, allegedly operated by Gregg, "pushing" the motorcycle as the driver of the van was "accelerating," going "faster than other traffic" around him.