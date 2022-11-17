Kelso man charged with arson after work truck found burned

A Kelso man pleaded not guilty last week to deliberately setting a work truck on fire after police say he told them the vehicle had been parked on the street for too long.

Ronald Edwin Smith, 57, is charged with second-degree arson after police found remnants of a fire around 8 p.m. Halloween night in the 800 block of North Seventh Avenue in Kelso.

The investigating officer noted in the probable cause statement that he witnessed "melted rubber on the front, passenger side tire" and that the truck had a RailWorks corporation logo on both sides of the vehicle.

Surveillance video footage provided by a neighbor shows a suspect, dressed in overalls with a cane, strolling out of his backyard towards the Ford F-550 truck with a white cup in his hand, the police report says.

After standing next to the truck for several minutes, the suspect reached over the fence for an unknown item. The suspect knelt next to the work truck, and moments later, fire and smoke began emitting from the wheel well.

Investigators later met up with Smith and noted in their report that his overalls matched what the suspect was wearing on the security camera footage.

After being read his Miranda rights, Smith told police, "That truck has been parked there for over a week, people get pissed about that."

Officers found a blue Bic lighter in his front breast pocket, a white cup with the odor of gasoline, and a tin gallon with accelerant residue inside.

Since his initial arrest, a court-appointed attorney has been delegated to represent Smith. He is scheduled to make two Cowlitz County Superior Court appearances: a pretrial hearing on Dec. 15 and a readiness hearing on Jan. 31, 2023.