Kelso man charged with 29 child sexual abuse felonies in Cowlitz County Superior Court

A Kelso man is charged with 29 child sexual abuse felonies involving two alleged victims over the course of three years.

James Norman Collins-Dingman, 44, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court to all charges, which include nine counts of first-degree child rape, four counts of first-degree child molestation, two counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Cowlitz County deputies booked Collins-Dingman into the Cowlitz County Jail on April 25 after two minors told authorities about the alleged abuses, which they said occurred between 2014 and 2017 in Kelso and Kalama, when both were under 12 years old, according to a police report.

One minor said Collins-Dingman provided candy after the alleged abuses as a reward, the report states. During an April 25 interview with deputies, Collins-Dingman said he doesn't remember the allegations occurring. He said he was drinking heavily and using illicit drugs during the time the alleged crimes took place, according to the report.

Sexual assault protection orders were filed April 26 to prevent Collins-Dingman from contacting the minors.

The defendant is being held without bail at the Cowlitz County Jail. A hearing to decide whether he can be released on bail is scheduled for Friday.

Collins-Dingman's jury trial is scheduled for June 28. He was convicted of fourth-degree assault in 2007 and 2013 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

