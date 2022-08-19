Kelso man arrested on suspicion of child assault

A 34-year-old Kelso man has been accused of physically assaulting a 1-year-old earlier this month, according to court documents that allege the man was caught on camera in the act.

Jacob W. Kunkle was arrested by Kelso officers after the infant's parents reported their baby monitor camera had caught Kunkle forcefully holding and then "slamming" their infant onto their bed while they were in the other room, according to a probable cause document filed Aug. 9 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Kunkle was arrested on suspicion of second- and fourth-degree child assault and awaits his arraignment on Thursday. He is sitting in Cowlitz County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The parents told officers Kunkle had been a family friend who visited regularly in the weeks prior and "seemed to be really good" with their infant. On the day of the incident, the victim's father noticed the infant choking and gagging after being alone in a bedroom with Kunkle, which is why they decided to check their camera.

After the initial arrest, the victim's father told officers he had seen Kunkle in possession of two handguns despite not having his firearm rights restored due to a prior felony conviction, according to a separate probable cause document filed Aug. 10.

Officers then searched Kunkle's vehicle and found two handguns with loaded magazines. One of the guns had been reported stolen.

Kunkle told officers he had bought the firearms from a friend and was planning to resell them, according to court documents.

Kunkle was then arrested on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, having a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possessing a stolen firearm.

David Phelan of the Cowlitz County Office of Public Defense has been appointed to represent Kunkle.