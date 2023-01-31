Kelso man arrested after standoff on Pare Road

A 44-year-old Kelso man was detained Monday by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office after allegedly firing a shotgun inside a home.

Larry Duane Howard made his first appearance before a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge Tuesday afternoon. He faces malicious mischief, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest charges. Bail is set at $10,000.

Authorities apprehended Howard after the Lower Columbia SWAT team entered the Kelso house and took him into custody. Howard knew the owners of the home.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports the department responded to a home on Pare Road at about 5:24 p.m. Monday. When deputies arrived at the scene, they came upon residents of the home exiting the house.

Authorities report Howard barricaded himself in a room, was "using drugs," and was described as "highly paranoid."

Deputies set up a containment around the residence but allegedly could not get Howard to leave the house.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the SWAT team entered the home after obtaining a warrant.