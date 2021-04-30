Kelso man arrested after alleged ilani casino heist

RIDGEFIELD — A Kelso man who’s barred from ilani casino allegedly made off with $12,500 in chips after breaking into the facility Tuesday morning, disguised in a gray wig and construction vest.
The alleged thief, identified by police as Lucas Daniel Levi Bunn, didn’t make it far. He was found near a gas station on the other side of Interstate 5, where he was shocked by a stun gun and arrested, according to court records.
Bunn, 25, made a first appearance Wednesday via Zoom in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
Judge Emily Sheldrick set Bunn’s bail at $15,000. He is set to be back in court May 12, court records show.
The heist began around 7:50 a.m. when Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency advised authorities that a man was in the casino’s high limits area using a drill to break into the chips table, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The man was thought to be Bunn, who was wearing a construction vest, the affidavit says. When security approached him, he ran from the casino, east toward I-5.
Clark County sheriff’s deputies and Ridgefield police officers responded. A deputy reported he was chasing the suspect near the Shell gas station, 2814 N.W. 319th St. Bunn was detained shortly after and identified by his driver’s license. Officers found a Ryobi grinder and extra grinding wheels, a construction vest and 25 $500 chips in his possession. They also found a gray wig nearby, which security officers said he was wearing when initially contacted, the affidavit says.