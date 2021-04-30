Kelso man arrested after alleged ilani casino heist

RIDGEFIELD — A Kelso man who’s barred from ilani casino allegedly made off with $12,500 in chips after breaking into the facility Tuesday morning, disguised in a gray wig and construction vest.

The alleged thief, identified by police as Lucas Daniel Levi Bunn, didn’t make it far. He was found near a gas station on the other side of Interstate 5, where he was shocked by a stun gun and arrested, according to court records.

Bunn, 25, made a first appearance Wednesday via Zoom in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Judge Emily Sheldrick set Bunn’s bail at $15,000. He is set to be back in court May 12, court records show.

The heist began around 7:50 a.m. when Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency advised authorities that a man was in the casino’s high limits area using a drill to break into the chips table, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The man was thought to be Bunn, who was wearing a construction vest, the affidavit says. When security approached him, he ran from the casino, east toward I-5.