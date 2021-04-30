 Skip to main content
Kelso man arrested after alleged ilani casino heist
alert top story

Kelso man arrested after alleged ilani casino heist

High Limit room ilani casino

The High Limit room is pictured at ilani casino in Ridgefield in April 2019.

 The Columbian file photo

RIDGEFIELD — A Kelso man who’s barred from ilani casino allegedly made off with $12,500 in chips after breaking into the facility Tuesday morning, disguised in a gray wig and construction vest.

The alleged thief, identified by police as Lucas Daniel Levi Bunn, didn’t make it far. He was found near a gas station on the other side of Interstate 5, where he was shocked by a stun gun and arrested, according to court records.

Bunn, 25, made a first appearance Wednesday via Zoom in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Judge Emily Sheldrick set Bunn’s bail at $15,000. He is set to be back in court May 12, court records show.

The heist began around 7:50 a.m. when Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency advised authorities that a man was in the casino’s high limits area using a drill to break into the chips table, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The man was thought to be Bunn, who was wearing a construction vest, the affidavit says. When security approached him, he ran from the casino, east toward I-5.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies and Ridgefield police officers responded. A deputy reported he was chasing the suspect near the Shell gas station, 2814 N.W. 319th St. Bunn was detained shortly after and identified by his driver’s license. Officers found a Ryobi grinder and extra grinding wheels, a construction vest and 25 $500 chips in his possession. They also found a gray wig nearby, which security officers said he was wearing when initially contacted, the affidavit says.

Bunn was barred from entering ilani property Dec. 15, court records state, and has violated the restriction at least twice.

