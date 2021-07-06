 Skip to main content
Kelso man allegedly enters stranger's home, steals phone and is arrested Monday
Longview police arrested a Kelso man Monday after they say he entered the home of a woman he didn't know, threatened her and stole her phone.

Longview officers arrested James Shepherd, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary, second-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.

Longview Police Department Capt. Branden McNew said the woman notified police around 7 p.m. Monday a man she didn't know entered her home in the 3100 block of Garfield Street in Longview.

Shepherd said he was looking for her sister, who he was upset with, according to police.

A report states Shepherd told the woman he would "come back and run through her house with guns."

He allegedly took the woman's $1,200 cellphone.

