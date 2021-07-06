Kelso man allegedly enters stranger's home, steals phone and is arrested Monday

Longview police arrested a Kelso man Monday after they say he entered the home of a woman he didn't know, threatened her and stole her phone.

Longview officers arrested James Shepherd, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary, second-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Longview Police Department Capt. Branden McNew said the woman notified police around 7 p.m. Monday a man she didn't know entered her home in the 3100 block of Garfield Street in Longview.

Shepherd said he was looking for her sister, who he was upset with, according to police.

A report states Shepherd told the woman he would "come back and run through her house with guns."

He allegedly took the woman's $1,200 cellphone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.