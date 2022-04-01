Kelso, Longview police share photos of suspects in four reported crimes in the last week

Kelso and Longview police officers are working to identify six people who are suspected in four crimes over the last week.

Tuesday

Around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Kelso officers received a report of a man stealing a tip jar from Taco Time NW in the 200 block of Kelso Drive. Later, the man reportedly tried to use the money at the Wilco Farm Store across the parking lot.

A witness photographed the man before he left the restaurant, police say.

Later, surveillance footage caught the suspect, wearing a blue shirt, jeans and white gym shoes, trying to buy clothes with cash laid out in front of a Wilco cashier.

Anyone with information should call the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270 and reference case 22-853.

Monday

Kelso police officers report another man was caught on surveillance footage Monday morning after he allegedly burglarized a commercial job site at 5 a.m. in the 400 block of West Main Street in Kelso.

Kelso Chief Darr Kirk said the suspect was seen on surveillance footage nearby soon after the alleged burglary of Milwaukee power tools and a Predator generator from a trailer. Kelso Sgt. Kevin Tate said the stolen items were valued at about $1,200.

Kirk said officers canvas neighborhoods to find footage after crimes are reported. The footage shows the man, wearing a baseball hat and carrying a backpack, walking through a parking lot.

Anyone with information should call the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270 and reference case 22-839.

March 26

Last Saturday, March 26, Kelso officers say three men were caught on camera with a vehicle reported stolen in Kelso. A 2011 Chevrolet Traverse SUV was reported stolen in the 300 block of Northwest First Street in Kelso on the same day. Tate said the theft likely occurred overnight.

The unoccupied vehicle was recovered in Castle Rock with the tires and wheels missing, Tate added.

One of the men in the surveillance footage is wearing a white and green jersey that reads "Graham 88."

Anyone with information should call the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270, reference case 22-755 and ask for Kelso Officer John Croco.

Longview officers still are searching for an alleged armed bank robber who hit the Chase Bank in the Triangle Shopping Center around 12:30 p.m. March 26. Police say the man, dressed in a black hoody and black mask, was armed with a handgun and fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information should call the Longview Police Department tip line at 360-442-5929.

