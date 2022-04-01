 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelso, Longview police share photos of suspects in four reported crimes in the last two weeks

Kelso and Longview police officers are working to identify six people who are suspected in four crimes over the last two weeks.

Tuesday

Around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Kelso officers received a report of a man stealing a tip jar from Taco Time NW in the 200 block of Kelso Drive. Later, the man reportedly tried to use the money at the Wilco Farm Store across the parking lot.

Tip jar theft suspect

A man police say is suspected of stealing a tip jar from Taco Time NW on Tuesday stands at a checkout station at the Kelso Wilco the same day. 

A witness photographed the man before he left the restaurant, police say.

Later, surveillance footage caught the suspect, wearing a blue shirt, jeans and white gym shoes, trying to buy clothes with cash laid out in front of a Wilco cashier.

Anyone with information should call the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270 and reference case 22-853.

Monday

Commercial burglary suspect

A man is seen walking through a parking lot Monday after his suspected involvement of a commercial burglary in Kelso. 

Kelso police officers report another man was caught on surveillance footage Monday morning after he allegedly burglarized a commercial job site at 5 a.m. in the 400 block of West Main Street in Kelso.

Kelso Chief Darr Kirk said the suspect was seen on surveillance footage nearby soon after the alleged burglary of Milwaukee power tools and a Predator generator from a trailer. Kelso Sgt. Kevin Tate said the stolen items were valued at about $1,200.

Kirk said officers canvas neighborhoods to find footage after crimes are reported. The footage shows the man, wearing a baseball hat and carrying a backpack, walking through a parking lot.

Commercial burglary suspect

Commercial burglary suspect

A man is seen walking through a parking lot Monday after his suspected involvement of a commercial burglary in Kelso. 

Anyone with information should call the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270 and reference case 22-839.

March 26

Longview officers shared photos of an alleged armed bank robber who hit the Chase Bank in the Triangle Shopping Center around 12:30 p.m. March 26 roughly an hour after the event. Police say the man, dressed in a black hoody and black mask, was armed with a handgun and fled before officers arrived.

Armed bank robbery suspect

A suspect leaves the scene of an armed bank robbery March 26 in Longview, police say. 

Anyone with information should call the Longview Police Department tip line at 360-442-5929.

March 19

Two weeks ago on March 19, Kelso officers say three men were caught on camera with a vehicle reported stolen in Kelso. A 2011 Chevrolet Traverse SUV was reported stolen in the 300 block of Northwest First Street in Kelso on the same day. Tate said the theft likely occurred overnight.

The unoccupied vehicle was recovered in Castle Rock with the tires and wheels missing, Tate added.

One of the men in the surveillance footage is wearing a white and green jersey that reads “Graham 88.”

Stolen vehicle suspects

Two men police say are associated with a vehicle reported stolen out of Kelso are seen in a parking lot March 19. 

Anyone with information should call the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270, reference case 22-755 and ask for Kelso Officer John Croco.

How to call in a tip

Kelso Police Department: 360-423-1270.

Longview Police Department: 360-442-5929.

