Kelso homicide suspect arrested Thursday in Vancouver
Kelso homicide suspect arrested Thursday in Vancouver

Jeremiah D. Mathews

Jeremiah D. Mathews is a suspect in a homicide investigation involving a body located near the Cowlitz River Oct. 6.

 Kelso Police Department, Contributed

Thursday a regional SWAT team arrested the Kelso homicide suspect who allegedly was involved in the death of a man found near the Cowlitz River last week.

Jeremiah Mathews, 34, was detained in Vancouver by the Southwest Washington Region SWAT team around 4 p.m. Thursday and then booked into Cowlitz County Jail, report police.

Court documents allege Mathews took a Dodge truck "from the person and in the presence of" his alleged victim. The report states Mathews allegedly "caused" the man's death "with premeditated intent" sometime in September. He is facing charges of first-degree murder with an enhanced firearm and first-degree robbery with an enhanced firearm.

Kelso police said the body of an adult man was found Oct. 6 about 280 feet from the Cowlitz River in the 2100 block of South River Road in Kelso. Officers are not releasing the name of the alleged victim until the next of kin is notified.

Jeremiah D. Mathews

Jeremiah D. Mathews is a suspect in a homicide investigation involving a body located Oct. 6 near the Cowlitz River.

According to court documents, Mathews lives in a tent at South River Road and Hawthorne Street in Kelso near the Cowlitz River. 

Kelso police released a photo and description of Mathews Oct. 7, stating the 6-foot-tall, 175-pound white man is "from the local area and should be considered armed and dangerous." According to jail records, Mathews is currently in custody awaiting his first court appearance.

