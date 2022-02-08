 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelso homeowner stops suspected vehicle thief Tuesday with a gun

A Kelso homeowner held a man suspected of stealing his vehicle Tuesday morning until officers arrived.

Kelso Capt. Rich Fletcher said the homeowner found Martin M. Njuki, 27, trying to enter his running vehicle parked in front of his residence around 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of Elm Street in Kelso. The homeowner held Njuki by gunpoint until he was detained by officers.

Fletcher said there was no indication the suspect was armed.

Njuki was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail about 6:30 a.m.

Fletcher said crime victims are encouraged to stay in a safe location and give detailed information to responding officers, but said "citizens have every right to use a reasonable level of force to protect their person and their property."

