The Kelso hobby store owned by a man charged with child sexual crimes has closed and a new store, with a different name and owners, has opened in the same location.

Jesse Sparks and Lucas Niday opened J&L Games on Sep. 16.

J&L Games sells similar items as the previous store DCP Hobbies, which sold items like Pokémon cards, football figurines and remote-control vehicles.

Kelso resident Daniel Jacob Vannelli moved DCP Hobbies from Commerce Avenue to the Three Rivers Mall in 2019, according to a previous report in The Daily News. He was arrested on July 29 after allegedly sexually abusing a teenager at his store.

Sparks, 31, said he and Niday purchased some of Vannelli's inventory and took some inventory as payment because Vannelli owned them money.

When asked what the main difference is between Vannelli's store and theirs, Sparks said J&L Games is "more clean." He said they not only use the entire space but also have Magic: The Gathering tournaments.

"It was a dream for years," said Sparks about owning and operating a store. He said he wanted to create a place where "people are happy and feel safe."

According to the Washington State Secretary of State, DCP Hobbies did not renew its business status in March 2022.

Charges

Vannelli, 49, was released on a $50,000 bond on Aug. 15, 2022, and his Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is scheduled for April 11. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 9.

According to court documents, Vannelli was arrested outside of the mall after a teen told the Kelso police Vannelli gave the person two cell phones, cigarettes and a vape in exchange for providing nude images.

Vannelli is charged with rape of a child, child molestation, commercial sexual abuse of a minor and being in possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He maintains he did not touch the teen sexually.

A superior court judge issued a sexual assault protection order against Vannelli, where he has to stay 100 yards away from the victim at all times.