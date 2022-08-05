Kelso hobby store owner charged with six sexual crimes involving a minor

The owner of a hobby store in the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso is charged with six sexual felonies involving a minor, including second-degree child rape.

DCP Hobbies Owner Daniel Jacob Vannelli, 48, of Kelso was charged Wednesday in Cowlitz County Superior Court. Vannelli was arrested for suspicion of the crimes on July 29, but The Daily News does not does not name arrestees of child crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren’t identified before a formal charge is made.

The minor told authorities in April Vannelli touched them inappropriately while inside the hobby store — which sells items like Pokemon cards, football figurines and remote-control vehicles. The minor said Vanelli suggested the two go into the back of the store for additional acts.

Vannelli denied touching the minor sexually when he was detained in July and said he understood the minor was underage, "which he explained to be 17 years old," according to a police report.

The minor told authorities the two met at DCP Hobbies, and Vannelli purchased two cell phones, cigarettes and vape products with marijuana in exchange for nude images.

Vannelli admitted to giving the minor a cell phone and vape products, but did not say why, according to a police report. He also admitted to receiving nude photos from the minor and taking photos on his cell phone of nude images the minor had of themselves on their cell phone.

Police responded to the alleged acts after the minor's dad read his child's journal, which included references to a man at the mall touching the minor, according to police records.

Vannelli was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Friday afternoon with bail set at $50,000. He is charged with second-degree child rape, second-degree child molestation, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and two counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

A sexual assault protection order was filed Tuesday to prevent Vannelli from coming near the minor. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 11.

On Tuesday, a DCP Hobbies employee said the store would stay open as long as possible with the owner detained, though staff can no longer accept credit card payments because Vannelli could not pay the internet bill while in jail.

The Daily News archives says Vannelli moved DCP Hobbies to the Three Rivers Mall from Commerce Avenue in 2019. At the time, the store had been open for six years. People visit the business to play games like Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering on large plastic tables.

Vannelli opened a second store in the mall, which was more geared toward children and called What??, in 2020, but it is no longer in business. The store sold items like puzzles, books and educational games, according to The Daily News archives.

Three River Mall General Manager Kayla Lindquist did not answer The Daily News calls or email about Vannelli's business.

Vannelli also unsuccessfully ran for Kelso City Council in 2017 against Jeff McAllister. During a forum at the time, Vannelli said he had lived in South Kelso for a decade, according to The Daily News archives.