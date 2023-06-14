A Longview small business owner was arrested on suspicion of theft for allegedly cashing a check for over $16,000 for the installation of a septic system that he never initiated.

Garyn Mark-Indiana Bowen, 28, of Longview, was arrested Saturday over allegations that he cashed a $16,875 check last year for work and materials he allegedly never performed, nor delivered.

Bowen, out on a $7,500 bond, is expected to appear in Cowlitz County Superior Court for an arraignment hearing on June 22.

According to the probable cause statement, Bowen owned and operated J & B Septic, a Kelso-based business that installs septic systems. In early 2022, a Kelso resident hired Bowen to install a new septic system at their residence.

After signing a contract with J & B Septic on Jan 5, 2022, the victim agreed to a “verbal price” of $23,581.295 and later paid $16,875 as a “standard deposit,” per the contract.

The victim reportedly paid Bowden via a check on Jan 6, 2022. He then proceeded to endorse the check on Jan. 7, and three days later, on Jan 10, 2022, the money was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account — all without performing any form of labor or bringing forth any materials to complete the project, as mentioned in court documents.

The victim filed a suit against Bowen, along with Navigators Insurance, in December 2022 in Cowlitz County Superior Court, winning on default judgment — but has not collected any money as of yet.

In an email from the Cowlitz County Health Department to the victim, Bowen’s license to install septic systems expired on July 6, 2022, according to court records.

Bowen is also facing two other local lawsuits, including one claim that Bowen accepted a $83,380 loan in 2021 from a Longview man as part of a joint business venture. Bowen reportedly breeched the contract by failing to repay and used the cash to buy a new 2021 Dodge truck, the lawsuit alleges.