Keep unused drugs off the streets by discarding prescriptions Saturday, or throughout year

Local law enforcement and volunteers are collecting and safely disposing of unused prescription drugs Saturday in a national campaign to keep discarded pills out of local water systems and the hands of youth and addicts.

Three drop off locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Walgreens on Ocean Beach Highway, Kelso Rite Aid on Kelso Drive and the Kalama Police Department on Frontage Road. People also can drop off prescription drugs anytime throughout the year at locations in Longview, Kelso, Woodland and Castle Rock.

Why use drop-offs

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration states drug misuse, overdoes and poisoning can occur when prescription drugs are not properly disposed. Flushing medications also contaminates local water systems and can reach local fish and wildlife, report the Kalama police.

According to a 2018 state report on prescription drug abuse, some Cowlitz County students said they took prescription dugs not prescribed to them. The report states 4% of eighth-graders, 6% of sophomores and 6% of seniors said they had misused someone else's prescription drugs in the last 30 days.