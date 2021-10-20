Keep unused drugs off the streets by discarding prescriptions Saturday, or throughout year

Local law enforcement and volunteers are collecting and safely disposing of unused prescription drugs Saturday in a national campaign to keep discarded pills out of local water systems and the hands of youth and addicts.
Three drop off locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Walgreens on Ocean Beach Highway, Kelso Rite Aid on Kelso Drive and the Kalama Police Department on Frontage Road. People also can drop off prescription drugs anytime throughout the year at locations in Longview, Kelso, Woodland and Castle Rock.
Why use drop-offs
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration states drug misuse, overdoes and poisoning can occur when prescription drugs are not properly disposed. Flushing medications also contaminates local water systems and can reach local fish and wildlife, report the Kalama police.
According to a 2018 state report on prescription drug abuse, some Cowlitz County students said they took prescription dugs not prescribed to them. The report states 4% of eighth-graders, 6% of sophomores and 6% of seniors said they had misused someone else's prescription drugs in the last 30 days.
Details
The Kalama Police Department reports they are collecting controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter drugs, with no questions asked, but injectables, syringes, chemotherapy drugs and inhalers will not be accepted.
All location volunteers advise removing identifying information from prescription pill bottles before disposal. EPIC is a local volunteer organization aiming to create a healthier community and stands for Empowering People, Impacting Community. The nonprofit, as well as the Longview and Kelso police, county sheriff's office and state department of corrections are organizing the Longview and Kelso efforts.
At other times, people can drop off unused prescription drugs in drop boxes during business hours at locations throughout the county including the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services building in Longview; the Kelso, Longview and Woodland police departments; and the Castle Rock Senior Center.