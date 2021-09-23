Kalama tow truck driver dies in I-5 crash Wednesday

A Kalama tow truck driver died in a crash on Interstate 5 south of Kalama Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The tow truck driver, Raymond Mitchell, 33, was assisting a motorist on the right shoulder of southbound I-5 around 10:30 a.m. when a passenger car driving in the right lane slowed, causing the log truck behind it to brake suddenly, said Trooper Will Finn, public information officer.

The log truck had an unloaded "bobtail" trailer that swung over the right lane and hit the tow truck and Mitchell, who died from his injuries, Finn said.

Charges against the log truck driver are under investigation, according to a state patrol report.

A section of I-5 from Exit 30 to Exit 27 was closed for several hours for the more intensive investigation required when a commercial vehicle is involved, Finn said. The interstate fully reopened at 3:15 p.m.

