Kalama schools locked down Monday afternoon after threat against demonstrators

KALAMA — Kalama schools were temporarily locked down Monday afternoon as police responded to a threat against protestors outside the high school, according to police.

At about 12:30 p.m. the Kalama Police Department was called to the Kalama Middle/High School after reports that a student “made a threat of violence” against a group of students demonstrating support for the LGBTQ+ community in front of the school, according to a police Facebook post.

The elementary, middle and high schools were placed into lockdown. Police determined a male student had made comments to another student “expressing a desire to aim an automatic machine gun in the direction of the demonstrators,” the post stated. No one saw a firearm and the suspect said he intended to go home, according to the police. A witness reported the statements to school administrators.

Police couldn’t immediately locate the suspect, who was eventually found off campus. He was taken to the Kalama Police Department for questioning and criminal charges will be forwarded to the county prosecutor’s office, according to the department.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Woodland Police Department, Washington State Patrol and Cowlitz Fire District 5 assisted Kalama police.

Kalama police reminded parents in the Facebook post that officers are focused on children’s safety and there may be a delay in communicating details about the situation on social media or other platforms.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.