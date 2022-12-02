Kalama police to crack down on traffic infractions around elementary school

KALAMA — Police began zero-tolerance parking enforcement around Kalama schools Friday, after first responders were "significantly delayed" in arriving to a nearby crash Thursday afternoon because of gridlock traffic and illegally parked cars, according to the police department.

Traffic around Kalama Elementary School has been problematic since the new building opened in October 2020, in part because the pickup configuration had to be changed as more parents were driving students because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the school implemented a new traffic flow pattern for afternoon pickups to help alleviate backups. Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera said Thursday that people are ignoring school district personnel directing traffic and are lining up or parking on South Eighth Street, which is a narrow no-parking zone.

The problem with this was illustrated at about 3 p.m. Thursday. Police and fire/EMS were called to a crash caused by a medical emergency on Cedar Street, between South Eighth and 10th streets, but cars lined up for school pickup blocked the most direct route to the accident, Herrera said.

Some "quick thinking community members" helped the driver in need and cleared cars out of the way for the ambulance and police cars, Herrera said. While the driver was not receiving CPR as the call originally stated, the accident "goes to show what we've been preaching," he said.

The police will now enforce the traffic rules and issue infractions, which come with a fine not to exceed $250, according to the Kalama Municipal Code. Herrera said the fine will not be that high, but he has to clarify the exact amount with the municipal prosecutor.

The police department is not trying to ambush people and enforcement is not a "revenue generating tool," but for public safety, Herrera said during the Thursday City Council meeting.

"We’ve extended a tremendous amount of patience and grace, education, warnings in lieu of infractions and that has to come to an end now," he said. "Thankfully today did not result in a fatality or a serious injury to anybody, but it is far too dangerous to continue doing it that way."

When drivers follow the school's plan, traffic is relatively smooth, Herrera said. Drivers heading south on Eighth Street, and can't immediately turn right at Cedar Street to join the pickup line, should circle the block or park in designated gravel lots, he said. Parents are also encouraged to not show up more than 10 minutes early.

Officers can't always be at the school during pickup time and designated school staff and crossing guards will be taking down license numbers of drivers who ignore directions and police will follow up with them, Herrera said.

The current design of the pickup and drop-off sites isn’t in line with the original design of the school. Parents were supposed to use the front of the school to drop off and pick up kids and buses were going to use the loop behind the school, but the district reversed those rules last year because more parents were dropping off students than usual due to COVID-19.

Bus ridership has been slow to return to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Kalama School District. The district sends families bus registration information at the beginning of the year, followed by periodic reminders related to bus sign ups and the elementary school pickup process, said Nick Shanmac, district spokesman.

After Thursday's traffic accident, the elementary school principal sent a letter to families that asked them to follow the traffic plan to ensure safety of students and residents.

"Moving forward, our school staff will continue to focus on keeping students safe and giving direction to drivers," Shanmac wrote in an email. "Our families' patience, courtesy, and willingness to work with us will go a long way in maintaining a well-organized dismissal – which typically takes just 15 minutes to complete."