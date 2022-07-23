Kalama man to pay $160K after alleged workers' comp fraud

THURSTON COUNTY — A Kalama man is asked to repay the state $160,000 after a Thurston County court found he faked an injury to collect workers' compensation benefits.

Between January 2018 and January 2020, James Joseph Thomasson, 53, stole from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries and must now repay $163,566, according to L&I.

“The workers’ comp system is intended to help injured workers heal and get back to work — not line the pockets of cheaters,” said Celeste Monahan, assistant director of L&I’s Fraud Prevention and Labor Standards division, in an L&I news release.

On top of the fine, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Allyson Zipp sentenced Thomasson to 60 days in home detention.

According to L&I, Thomasson claimed he hurt his back while using a wedge to fell a tree in Shelton. In 2019 investigators got an anonymous tip Thomasson was active and soon captured him on surveillance video "performing numerous physical activities that were inconsistent with his medically prescribed restrictions."

In early 2020, L&I investigators showed their footage to Thomasson's medical provider, who said Thomasson "was intentionally misrepresenting" his injuries.

Thomasson admitted to this in court, according to L&I.

Zipp granted Thomasson's request to delay his home detention until after fire season.