Kalama man pleads guilty to 10 felonies and sentenced to about 2.5 years in prison Monday

A Kalama man who fled from police in 2020 in a car filled with stolen tools pleaded guilty to 10 felonies Monday and was sentenced to about 2.5 years in prison.
Nicholas Colbert, 23, admitted to taking property — including power tools, a trailer and a gun — belonging to four people on April 3, 2020, from the Kalama RV and Storage. Property from each victim was worth more than $750, according to court records.
Four days after the burglary, Colbert admitted to not stopping when a Lewis County deputy tried to pull him over. Police say Colbert wrecked the car and fled on foot before he was detained. The vehicle was filled with stolen tools from the storage facility, police say.
Drug help
At Monday’s hearing, Cowlitz County Public Defender Joshua Baldwin said Colbert has been facing drug addiction for years.
Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder said “it’s time to deal with” Colbert’s drug problem. Colbert agreed.
“I am fully aware that I need the help and I’m fully aware if I don’t get, it I’m afraid that I’ll end up right back in the same lifestyle that got me here,” Colbert said.
In addition to prison time, Colbert was sentenced to about 2.5 years of supervised drug treatment in community custody.
People convicted of drug-related or nonviolent crimes can be sentenced to mandatory and supervised drug treatment in and out of prison in Washington. As of 2019, the state reports 1,601 offenders were serving these Drug Offender Sentencing Alternatives, or DOSAs, after their prison sentence. Most of those serving prison DOSAs in 2019 were white men, like Colbert. According to the state, 85% of inmates were men and 77% were white in 2019.
Crimes
Colbert pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree theft, unlawfully possessing a firearm in the second degree, attempting to elude a police vehicle, unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of stolen property in the second degree, possession of stolen property in the first degree and a misdemeanor of obstructing police by hiding the stolen property.
One item stolen from the storage facility was a single-barrel shotgun, which had its barrel cut off when the firearm was located by police. Court documents state Colbert was not permitted to own firearms because of previous felony convictions.
A probable cause statement from Kalama police reports a woman saw Colbert and another man unload items to her property after she let Colbert borrow her car the night before the burglary. Surveillance from the storage facility showed the woman’s vehicle entering the facility the night of the burglary, said police.