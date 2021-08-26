Kalama man pleads guilty to 10 felonies and sentenced to about 2.5 years in prison Monday

People convicted of drug-related or nonviolent crimes can be sentenced to mandatory and supervised drug treatment in and out of prison in Washington. As of 2019, the state reports 1,601 offenders were serving these Drug Offender Sentencing Alternatives, or DOSAs, after their prison sentence. Most of those serving prison DOSAs in 2019 were white men, like Colbert. According to the state, 85% of inmates were men and 77% were white in 2019.

Crimes

Colbert pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree theft, unlawfully possessing a firearm in the second degree, attempting to elude a police vehicle, unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of stolen property in the second degree, possession of stolen property in the first degree and a misdemeanor of obstructing police by hiding the stolen property.

One item stolen from the storage facility was a single-barrel shotgun, which had its barrel cut off when the firearm was located by police. Court documents state Colbert was not permitted to own firearms because of previous felony convictions.