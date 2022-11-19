Kalama man booked Saturday after allegedly shooting a woman in the head in the city

KALAMA — A Kalama man is detained after allegedly shooting a woman in the head Friday night in the city and fleeing to Vancouver.

Brandon Wayne Hodges, 31, was arrested for second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault and was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Saturday.

Kalama police report Hodges shot the woman in the head with a handgun near the intersection of Cloverdale Road and Parkland Drive, by the Vern Long Lions baseball park, after the pair argued verbally and physically and she said she would call the police.

Police say Hodges drove from the scene and was detained later in Vancouver with the help of the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The victim is "in serious but stable condition," Kalama police report.