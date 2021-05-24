Kalama man accused of faking injuries, stealing nearly $300,000 in workers' comp benefits

A Kalama man is set to be arraigned Tuesday on one count of felony first-degree theft after a Washington Labor & Industries investigation alleges he was faking injuries to collect nearly $300,000 in workers’ compensation benefits.

James Joseph Thomasson, 52, was injured while working as a logger in the fall of 2006, according to L&I. A tree hit his leg, causing bruises and abrasions. A year later, he claimed he hurt his back while using a wedge to fell a tree in Shelton, according to the state Department of Labor & Industries.

Thomasson’s medical provider told the department he couldn’t work because of his injuries, and he was eligible to receive payments for part of his lost wages. He regularly submitted forms stating he was unable to work because of the injuries, according to the department press release.

Thomasson collected more than $249,000 in wage replacement payments and nearly $50,000 in vocational and medical benefits from March 2016 through January 2020, according to the press release.

L&I began investigating Thomasson in 2019 after receiving an anonymous tip he was misrepresenting his injuries and working as a beekeeper.