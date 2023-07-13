No injuries occurred after a family was uprooted from their Kalama home Wednesday evening following a two-alarm fire that ripped through their duplex.

Crews from Cowlitz Fire District 5 were dispatched at 6:19 p.m. to the 700 block of Military Road. According to the press release, the initial reports mentioned neighboring residents calling 911 after seeing flames shooting out of the duplex's windows. Not knowing if the duplex was occupied, neighbors called 911.

A young boy living nearby witnessed the blaze and notified the family of the fire. Cowlitz Fire District 5 says his actions likely kept the family out of harm's way, the release states.

After confirming the duplex was unoccupied, fire crews attacked the blaze that already spread to the attic, halting the blaze before it reached the second living unit, the release states.

The fire started outside the duplex, and the family didn't know their home was on fire.

The Longview Fire Department, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, and Cowlitz Fire District 1 from Woodland responded to the fire. The Red Cross has been contacted to help the family who has been displaced.