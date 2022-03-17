Kalama councilman and alleged cyberstalker each face felony charges Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court

An Oregon man is accused of cyberstalking a Kalama city council member, who in turn is facing charges on suspicion of hacking into the email of another council member.

Charges

Christopher Charles Jensen, 51, of Salem, Oregon was charged last week in Cowlitz County Court with the gross misdemeanor of harassing Kalama Councilman Mathew Merz over the phone, as well as two felonies: Cyberstalking Merz, 41, of Kalama and possessing a stolen vehicle.

Merz is also facing two felony charges: First-degree computer trespassing and electronic data theft for allegedly accessing Kalama City Councilman Jon Stanfill’s City Council email account, where he told police he found proof of misconduct by Stanfill, Kalama Mayor Mike Reuter and Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera.

Herrera said Merz's "accusations are baseless and not rooted in reality." Reuter echoed "the accusations are completely false." Stanfill could not immediately be contacted for comments.

Arraignments

Jensen and Merz had arraignments Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court. Merz pleaded not guilty to both of his charges.

Jensen’s public defender Sean Kelly did not enter a plea, and instead requested a hearing next week to review a mental health evaluation for Jensen.

“His thought patterns appear to be disruptive and unpredictable,” Kelly said at Thursday’s arraignment.

During Jensen’s arraignment, Jensen said he was a victim in the alleged crimes he is accused of. Merz — also on the virtual courtroom call although his hearing was not held until hours later — interjected by introducing himself as a Kalama city councilman and said he is the man Jensen has been “hunting for.” Neither man was permitted to speak further during the brief hearing.

Later during Merz's arraignment, Cowlitz County Superior Court Commissioner David Nelson amended a no-contact order filed by Kalama Councilman Stanfill against Merz to allow the men to continue to hold Kalama City Council meetings together. Nelson ordered Merz to only attend meetings online and not contact Stanfill outside of council meetings.

Merz

Accusations Merz made to police in January about Stanfill, Reuter and Herrera's alleged government misconduct led to Merz's March 9 arrest, according to police records.

A police report states Merz told Kalama officers that on March 8 he logged into Stanfill’s emails at least twice in January, without permission, and downloaded information. Merz told officers he thought Stanfill, Reuter and Herrera were keeping information from him about Jensen, and “improperly conducting official business,” according to a police report.

Roughly three months prior to the March 8 meeting with Kalama police, Merz first reported accusations of “official misconduct” by Stanfill, Reuter and Herrera to a Cowlitz County deputy, according to a police report. He also admitted to accessing Stanfill’s emails and gave copies of those emails to the deputy.

The misconduct Merz referred to included Stanfill’s emails about a “police committee,” states the police report, but does not detail the allegations.

Merz told the deputy he guessed Stanfill’s email password based on his own stock password for council emails.

During Merz's Thursday arraignment, Merz accused Stanfill of committing crimes when referring to the no-contact order that prevents the two from interacting.

"Considering, all I have done is criticize the criminal behavior I've found Mr. Stanfill engaging in, can I still present that to the citizens I represent?" Merz asked.

Merz's next hearing is scheduled for April 28 and his trial is set for May 31. Merz was released from Cowlitz County Jail on March 9 on his own personal recognizance without having to pay bail, according to jail staff.

Jensen

Kalama officers arrested Jensen on March 7 for two alleged crimes: possessing a stolen vehicle on March 6 and threatening Merz on Dec. 28.

A Kalama officer allegedly found Jensen on March 6 parked in an orange Kia Soul in the 100 block of Geranium Street in Kalama. The officer confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Marion County, Oregon, and detained Jensen, states a police report.

In December, Merz told police Jensen threatened to kill him over the phone. Merz also showed officers death threats allegedly texted from Jensen’s phone to Merz. Jensen left a voicemail on Merz’s phone stating he would beat Merz up, and an officer said he recognized the voice as Jensen, states a police report.

Jensen was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Thursday afternoon with bail set at $7,500, and his next court hearing is scheduled for March 31.

