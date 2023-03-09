A juvenile reportedly shot an adult man, who was later found dead, Wednesday afternoon in Toutle.

The juvenile reported the man was trespassing and “behaving erratically,” at about 3:14 p.m. in the 7200 block of Spirit Lake Highway, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile told the emergency dispatcher a man they had never met before was “harassing” their dog and the young person felt “threatened” by the stranger, deputies report.

When deputies arrived, they found the man dead, the sheriff's office reports. The office did not name either person and did not say if an arrest was made.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators combed the scene for evidence. The investigation is still ongoing.