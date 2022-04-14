Juvenile court official charged with child sexual abuse

A high-ranking Cowlitz County Superior Court official has been charged with sexually abusing a child roughly 12 years ago.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Administrator Chad Michael Connors, 51, of Longview, was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of another felony child abuse charge. He was not booked into Cowlitz County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Meyer filed the charges in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

The alleged crimes occurred from 2009 to 2011 in Cowlitz County but were not reported until February, according to the investigation’s report.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigated and a report was sent to the Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office in late March.

Connors’ attorney, Angus Lee of Vancouver, said that Connors is innocent, and that the allegations are not credible.

Connors started working for Superior Court — which reviews cases like felony crimes, civil matters over $75,000, family law and juvenile criminal cases — in 2005.

Presiding Judge Gary Bashor said Connors was placed on leave Feb. 15. He would not say why or whether his absence is related to the investigation. Bashor is Connors’ immediate supervisor.

The Daily News previously reported Connors was hired to oversee juvenile court in 2005 and has overseen the juvenile detention center since 2009.

Connors is scheduled to appear in court May 4.

