Justin Aguilar-Tofte family sues Longview in wrongful death claim after he was fatally shot by police in 2020

The father of a man fatally shot by a Longview police detective in 2020 filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against the city.

The suit alleges Justin Aguilar-Tofte, 33, of Longview did not drop a gun on Oct. 2, 2020, during a foot chase in which he was fatally shot by a Longview detective near 14th Avenue and Cypress Street. The filing says a black item that appears to fall from Aguilar-Tofte in surveillance footage was a cellphone, not a gun.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team, an independent investigation unit, reported in 2020 that a gun fell from Aguilar-Tofte's pocket during the chase and he picked it up, prompting Longview Detective Jordan Sanders to fire.

Sanders shot Aguilar-Tofte because he feared for his life and the safety of a fellow detective on the scene, the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team reported at the time. The report said Aguilar-Tofte did not aim the gun at police, according to The Daily News archives.

The suit's claimants are Brian Tofte, the victim's father; Cynthia Alderette, the victim's mother; and Michael B. Smith, personal representative of Aguilar-Tofte's personal estate, according to documents. Documents show a tort claim — the precursor to a lawsuit against a city — was filed in November 2020 — about a month after Aguilar-Tofte was killed.

Seattle attorneys Ryan Dreveskracht, a Longview native, and Mark Lindquist, a former elected Pierce County District Attorney, filed the lawsuit for the claimants in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

The attorneys say the case is still being reviewed by the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for potential criminal charges. Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen did not answer emails or phone calls from The Daily News about the status of possible charges.

Sanders fired three shots and tased Aguilar-Tofte when approaching him in October 2020 about an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant, according to investigators. The Cowlitz County coroner ruled the cause of death was a single gunshot wound.

Sanders also fatally shot Christopher Johnson, 51, of Longview following a SWAT team call in 2019 — about a year before Aguilar-Tofte was killed, according to The Daily News archives.

Sanders still works for the Longview Police Department today. Sanders was placed on standard leave until investigations into both incidents were completed, Longview Capt. Branden McNew said. McNew said the department investigated both shootings and found the "use of force was justified."

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team investigated the case separately, and Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill could not be reached by phone or email to discuss how the investigation ended.

McNew said Sanders is a "model officer," whose inclination to volunteer for detective and SWAT team duties put him in more circumstances to possibly be involved in shootings.