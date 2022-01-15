Jury trials suspended in Cowlitz County Superior Court

Jury trials for Cowlitz County higher court cases, including felonies, are suspended through Jan. 21 because potential jurors are asking to be excused to protect themselves from rising COVID-19 cases.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Administrator Chad Connors said officials are "concerned we will not have sufficient numbers report to jury service to conduct a trial," so trials were cancelled altogether.

Cowlitz County Superior Court trials include 12 jurors. Typically jurors are sequestered during trials. Hearings and bench trials Cowlitz County where judges determine verdicts currently are held online.

History of trial suspension

The court also suspended jury trails in August through October 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases.

In-person hearings and trials originally were suspended in March 2020, and online versions began about a month later, Connors said. Superior Court jury trials were moved to the Cowlitz County Event Center to provide space to social distance around August 2020, he added.

Rising COVID-19 cases

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is creating a surge in positive cases nationwide. Overall, Washington state has seen a 65% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past week and among those, a 16% increase of patients on ventilators, Washington State Hospital Association Executive Vice President Taya Briley reported Thursday.

The state and Cowlitz County's current hospitalization rates are similar. Washington recorded 18.8 COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Dec. 29 to Jan. 2, and Cowlitz County had 17.2 COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people during the same week.

