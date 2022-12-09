Jury trial set for man accused of breaking into Longview Lowe's and church

A man — charged with allegedly stealing lumber from Lowe's in the fall and allegedly planning to steal a lawn mower from a church in the spring — could stand trial as early as next month, according to court documents.

Aaron Thomas Sjoblom, a 45-year-old transient, is charged with three felonies over the two cases, including two counts of second-degree burglary.

Police report lumber from the Ocean Beach Highway Lowe's was found in the back of Sjoblom's pickup in September, and he also broke into the First Baptist Church, at 747 Wheeler St. in Longview, in May to allegedly steal a lawn mower from the church's storage area.

Sjoblom is in Cowlitz County Jail with bail set at $3,500.

Lowe's

A police report states Longview police officers were called to Lowe's around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 because a witness said they possibly saw lumber being stolen.

An officer reports he saw Sjoblom flee when he arrived, but he eventually surrendered. The officer reports seeing lumber scattered around train tracks behind the building, and believe Sjoblom gained access to the location of the lumber and threw boards over a rear wall, according to court records.

Police report 32 pieces were found off the company's property for a total of about $977.

Church

Officer Elijah Heston of the Longview Police Department wrote the discovery of the church break-in occurred after he initiated a traffic stop of a white Buick in the church's parking lot just after 5 a.m. on May 28.

After circling the building, Heston wrote that he saw the fence of the storage area had been "forced open." Heston talked to the driver of the Buick, identified as Justin Hamm, who told Heston that he was "pressured" by Sjoblom to drive him to the church to steal the lawn mower, according to the police report. Hamm is also charged with second-degree burglary for his involvement.

Police believe Sjoblom cut the fence, damaged a lock and forced open two sheds. Hamm provided information about Sjoblom's whereabouts and that he used bolt cutters to gain entry, a police report says.

As stated in the report, Hamm said he and Sjoblom first entered the shed but got into an argument, ending with Hamm returning to the Buick and Sjoblom fleeing on foot.

With the information provided by Hamm, police located Sjoblom's vehicle, where he was living, and Heston noted that he saw a pair of bolt cutters in the rear of his car, according to police.

After obtaining a search warrant, Sjoblom's vehicle was seized, and a cordless drill, several sawblades and pocket knives were recovered, the report states.

Sjoblom is expected to appear for a pretrial readiness hearing on Jan. 10 to determine if he and the prosecutors are prepared to go to a jury trial, which could occur on Jan. 17.