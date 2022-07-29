Judge grants new trial for Kelso man convicted of 1995 murder

Randy Henderson was released from prison and granted a new trial this month, after 26 years of serving a Kelso murder conviction as three witnesses testified he was not involved in the death.

Henderson, 52, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1995 murder of John Robinette at his home in Kelso. He received the longest sentence of the three people charged with Robinette's murder.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett vacated Henderson’s aggravated murder conviction on July 11 and ordered a new trial. Fassett’s ruling says that her decision was largely based on new testimony given by one of Henderson’s co-defendants, Geoffrey Foutch, who told the Washington Innocence Project Henderson had never entered Robinette’s home on the night he was killed.

“If Foutch’s testimony is believed and found credible, the court finds that… would probably change the result of the trial,” Fassett wrote.

Fassett also ordered Henderson could be released from prison pending trial. On Friday morning, Henderson posted bail and was released from Cowlitz County Jail, where he had been transferred earlier this week.

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said his office is appealing the ruling to the Washington State Court of Appeals, which he said could take more than a year.

"The court made their decision, a decision that we don't necessarily agree with, but it has to go through the legal process as would any other case," Jurvakainen said.

Henderson has been defended by the Washington Innocence Project since 2016. The legal group submitted new testimony from Foutch and two other witnesses that were interviewed by police in 1995 along with claims that the Kelso Police Department improperly stored evidence that could have been tested for DNA as an additional piece of Henderson's defense.

Foutch and Jimmy Pyles pled guilty to their role in Robinette’s death and were sentenced to roughly 27 years in prison each. Neither testified against Henderson during his original trial.

Robinette was a drug dealer who allegedly sexually assaulted Pyles, Foutch and other young men and boys that he provided drugs to around Kelso. According to court records, Pyles and Foutch had been planning to assault and rob Robinette in an act of revenge well before Henderson moved to Kelso in 1995.

In a letter to Innocence Project Director Jacqueline McMurtrie in 2017, Foutch said Henderson helped break into Robinette’s home on the night he was killed but that was the extent of his involvement.

“I tell you the honest truth when I tell you that Randy split. As soon as he realized what my plan really was (sic) he left. He never even made it inside,” Foutch wrote.

Robinette was attacked on the night of Oct. 5, 1995 and beaten severely by multiple weapons, including a wooden board embedded with nails that was allegedly wielded by Henderson. Robinette died of his injuries at a hospital three days later.

No physical evidence at the time connected Henderson to Robinette's house. Henderson was convicted based on witness testimony, largely from acquaintances of Pyles and Foutch who saw the three on or around the night of the murder and said Henderson had discussed his role in the crime.

The Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office argued in court filings that the new testimony was not reliable, given the years that have elapsed since the original trial. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Aila Wallace said the testimony from other witnesses should still warrant Henderson’s conviction, according to court records.

The prosecuting attorney’s office also questioned the interactions that led to the new testimony by Foutch, arguing that the Innocence Project's "biases could have exerted undue influence on Foutch" in a court filing.

Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk told The Daily News by email Friday that "We have been advised the (prosecutor’s) office intends to appeal this decision and we will not be available for any comment until that process is complete."

Two other witnesses change their story

In addition to Foutch, a witness who testified against Henderson during his original trial and a third person interviewed by Kelso police also wrote testimony supporting Henderson's innocence.

Josephine Pickell, who was engaged to Pyles at the time of the murder, testified in 1996 that Henderson laughed about hitting Robinette with a piece of wood filled with nails the morning after Robinette was attacked.

Pickell, who now has a different last name, declared in October 2021 that she did not think Henderson was involved in the crime and would not have known about Foutch and Pyles’ previous plans to attack Robinette before that evening. She claimed in her affidavit that the prosecutor’s office forced her to leave the hospital the day after giving birth to testify against Henderson.

Judge Fassett said that the “circumstances around her testimony in the trial were offensive, at best,” but the new claims would not be enough to justify a new trial. Fassett made a similar ruling for the testimony of the third witness, a friend of Pyles and Foutch who said it was not in Henderson's character to kill anybody.

In 2015 the Washington Innocence Project helped secure the release of Donovan Allen, a Cowlitz County man convicted of killing his mother, after additional DNA testing implicated a new suspect.