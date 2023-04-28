Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder on Friday delayed the sentencing hearing for sitting Kalama City Councilmember Matthew Merz, 42, who was convicted of computer trespassing and electronic data theft last month.

Merz is scheduled to appear before the Cowlitz County jail courtroom next Friday at 9 a.m.

Judge Scudder also granted Merz's motion for substitution for counsel, electing to drop Longview attorney Daniel Morgan, who represented him during his two-day criminal trial.

Morgan also was granted a motion to withdraw as Merz's counsel. The councilmember's other motion to delay his sentencing was denied on April 13.

Merz talked with The Daily News before entering the courtroom, saying, "I'm upset and stressed out. I've never seen such un-credible abuse of power at so many levels of government."

He compared himself to the Greek philosopher Diogenes the Cynic in that he has been "walking with a lantern looking for an honest man."

In the courtroom's gallery sit multiple Kalama city officials, including police Chief Rafael Herrera and City Councilmember Jon Stanfill, whose email account Merz allegedly gained entry into in an effort to uncover perceived misconduct.

Merz has been a member of the Kalama City Council since 2019, and since his conviction, his fellow members have asked him to step down.

When Judge Scudder announced he would be delaying Merz's sentencing hearing to next week, there was an audible groan from the audience. One person could be heard uttering, "Jesus Christ."

"My lawyer has been as useless as a pecker on the pope," Merz said. When asked if he wished he had represented himself, he replied, "at this juncture, yeah."

In the lobby, Merz recorded Kalama officials as they left the gallery.