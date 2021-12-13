Jerrie Larsen pleads guilty to kidnapping, assault in Joshua Frazier's death

A man pleaded guilty Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court to kidnapping and torturing Joshua Frazier of Kelso prior to his early 2021 death.

Jerrie Larsen, 32, pleaded guilty to abducting and assaulting Frazier, 30, with a .22 pistol and brass knuckles on Jan. 7.

Man arrested for Frazier's death pleads not guilty to three new charges One of three suspects arrested in the death of a Kelso man, who went missing last January, was charged with three new crimes, including kidnapping.

Larsen is one of three people arrested in connection with Frazier’s death since the summer, and the second to plead guilty.

Larsen’s $75,000 bond was revoked after he pleaded guilty to three felonies: first-degree kidnapping with a firearm enhancement, second-degree assault, equivalent to torture, with a firearm enhancement and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon enhancement. He is Cowlitz County Jail awaiting a Feb. 14 sentencing.

Larsen and Christina Bergman, 33, have pleaded guilty to detaining and beating Frazier, while James Bigbeaver, 34, is still facing charges.

History

Detectives originally only charged Larsen with second-degree assault of harm equivalent to torture, but amended the charges after finding additional probable cause in the fall, roughly four months after Larsen’s arrest.

The updated probable cause statement says Larsen told his cousin in January he forced a man by gunpoint to enter the trunk of a vehicle and pulled over to punch the man to keep him quiet as Larsen drove to a new location. The statement also says Bergman found Larsen sitting on top of the trunk of her car with Frazier inside, and admitted they both hit Frazier with a pellet gun.

Larsen originally admitted to kicking Frazier to remove him from Bergman’s trunk after he said Frazier willingly entered, states the original probable cause statement.

Court records show Larsen previously was convicted of first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft, two counts of possession of methamphetamines, residential burglary and third-degree assault in Cowlitz County.

Kelso police asking for information on missing man Kelso police are asking for information about or sightings of a man missing since Jan. 7.

In Frazier’s case, Bergman pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping, mental distress and second-degree assault, harm equivalent to torture on Sept. 1 and is awaiting a Feb. 16, 2022, sentencing. She was released on a $30,000 bond Sept. 2.

Bigbeaver pleaded not guilty June 24 to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree harm equivalent to torture and attempting to elude police. He is in the Cowlitz County Jail on a $100,000 bond, awaiting trial on Jan. 25, 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.