Jay Douglas of Longview receives maximum sentence Monday for child rape

The former Longview car dealership owner who was found guilty of four felonies, including child rape, in August likely will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jay Dean Douglas of Longview was sentenced Monday to 23 years to life in prison by Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett. Now 60 years old, Douglas would be 83 if released during his first parole board hearing. The board could decide to keep him in prison for life.

Douglas was arrested in 2018, when authorities alleged Heather Annette Hughes, 47, of Longview, brought a 12-year-old girl to his home and used-car dealership several times for sexual acts. Hughes' trial is scheduled for April 26.

A protection order on behalf of the victim will be in place for the rest of Douglas' life.

At Monday's hearing, the victim, now 17, said she still endures pain and anger from her abuses. She said, at times, she has wanted to die, and hopes the offenses stop with her.

"I hope that Jay never has the opportunity to ever hurt another child in his life," she said.

Douglas chose not to speak at Monday's hearing.

After a five-day trial in August, jurors found Douglas guilty of second-degree child rape, two counts of second-degree child molestation and second-degree possession of child pornography.

A March jury trial also found Douglas guilty of two counts of bail jumping when he did not show up to two 2018 hearings related to his child sexual abuse charges. Three counts of possession with the intent to distribute or sell methamphetamine were dropped.

Douglas owned Triangle Motors, which was destroyed in a fire in 2019 when Douglas was on bail. Longview Police Department Capt. Branden McNew said the fire was deliberately set; police investigated the case but no arrests were made.

In 2010, Douglas was sentenced to one year in prison for possessing child pornography and trying to extort his former defense attorney, according to a previous Daily News article.

Sentencing

Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jason Laurine on Monday asked for the court to sentence Douglas for all his convictions, even though sentencing him for child rape could leave him in prison for life.

Laurine said if the court didn't impose sentences on all of his convictions, the ruling would "send a message, not only to the defendant, but many people, that such behavior is permissible when you have an opportunity to max out your standard range."

The standard range of sentencing is the amount of prison time suggested for defendants based on their history of convictions.

Douglas' court-appointed attorney asked the court to impose a low sentence for child rape because, due to Douglas' age and the low life expectancy in prison, he likely would not be alive, even at the first hearing possible under the lightest range when he would be 77.

Douglas was sentenced in each count. All of his sentences will run at the same time, so his sentence is 23 years to life. A Department of Corrections parole board determines if he will get out in 23 years or stay in prison for life.

