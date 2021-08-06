Jay Douglas of Longview is found guilty of four felonies including child rape

A former Longview business owner was found guilty of four felonies, including child rape and child molestation, Friday after the jury deliberated for about four hours. Officials stated Jay Douglas, 59, of Longview, would be sentenced in about six weeks.

Court-appointed attorney Brooke Hagara represented Douglas in the trial, which was postponed at least nine times in three years. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett presided over the five-day trial. The jury started deliberations at around 11 a.m. Friday and returned around 3 p.m. with four guilty verdicts.

Douglas was arrested in 2018, when authorities alleged Heather Hughes, 47, of Longview, brought a 12-year-old girl to his home and business several times for sexual acts.

In closing arguments Friday, Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jason Laurine said the victim testified she was molested twice by Douglas and raped once with Hughes present. He was found guilty of each of these charges. The rape occurred after the victim ate and drank at Douglas' house and felt drowsy, the prosecutor said. Hagara said the victim, now 16, changed her story about those allegations several times and could not be trusted.