Jay Douglas of Longview is found guilty of four felonies including child rape

A former Longview business owner was found guilty of four felonies, including child rape and child molestation, Friday after the jury deliberated for about four hours. Officials stated Jay Douglas, 59, of Longview, would be sentenced in about six weeks.
Court-appointed attorney Brooke Hagara represented Douglas in the trial, which was postponed at least nine times in three years. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett presided over the five-day trial. The jury started deliberations at around 11 a.m. Friday and returned around 3 p.m. with four guilty verdicts.
Douglas was arrested in 2018, when authorities alleged Heather Hughes, 47, of Longview, brought a 12-year-old girl to his home and business several times for sexual acts.
In closing arguments Friday, Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jason Laurine said the victim testified she was molested twice by Douglas and raped once with Hughes present. He was found guilty of each of these charges. The rape occurred after the victim ate and drank at Douglas' house and felt drowsy, the prosecutor said. Hagara said the victim, now 16, changed her story about those allegations several times and could not be trusted.
Laurine said explicit photos of Douglas, Hughes and the victim were found on Douglas' work computer, while the defense alleged Hughes routinely used the computer and the photos could have been hers. Laurine said Douglas admitted these images were on his computer and deleted by someone else. The crime of "possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct" states a person must "knowingly" own the depictions. He was found guilty of this charge.
Douglas was charged with second-degree rape of a child, two counts of second-degree child molestation, possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the second degree, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute or sell methamphetamine, and two counts of bail jumping. The jury did not rule on the drug charges or bail jumping.
Hughes was arrested around the same time as Douglas and is awaiting an October trial in Cowlitz County Superior Court on nine felonies, including charges for profiting from a minor being engaged in sexual acts.
During Douglas' trial, the victim said she suffered emotional trauma from the encounters, including self harm.
The trial was postponed at least nine times for various reasons, including Douglas missing a 2018 and 2019 court date and two lawyers withdrawing from the case.
Douglas owned Triangle Motors, a Longview used car dealership that was destroyed in a fire in 2019, when Douglas was on bail. Longview Police Captain Branden McNew said the fire was deliberately set; police investigated the case but no arrests were made. McNew said the business was searched for evidence prior to Douglas' arrest, but "we'll never know if there was additional evidence in the business" officers did not find.
In 2010, Douglas was sentenced to one year in prison for possessing child pornography and trying to extort his former defense attorney, according to previous reports by The Daily News.