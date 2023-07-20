VANCOUVER — Investigators are seeking information about the death of a 58-year-old man who was found dead May 27 in the garage at his east Vancouver home.

Randall Scott West died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. People can submit tips at crimestoppersoforegon.com or on the P3 Tips app.

Vancouver police had responded at about 5:45 p.m. to a house in the 4000 block of Northeast 137th Avenue. Officers found West dead in the garage of the home, according to a police news release.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, meaning it resulted from another person’s deliberate action but does not allege criminal culpability.

Officers had also responded to the house the week prior for reports that West had been assaulted and robbed by two men, according to a search warrant affidavit in the case.

A witness told police they drove by West’s house at about 2 a.m. May 27 and saw West inside his garage with two men, the affidavit states.